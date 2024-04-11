Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

