Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

