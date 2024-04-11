Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.
Qifu Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.