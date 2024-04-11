Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,821,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.88 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.