Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

