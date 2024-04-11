Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

ERF stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

