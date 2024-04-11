Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 1,773 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.20 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

