Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 3,557 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

