Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $377.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.13 and a 200-day moving average of $369.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

