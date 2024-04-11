Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $351.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

