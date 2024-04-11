Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,133 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.