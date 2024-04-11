Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,730,000.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

BURL opened at $194.70 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

