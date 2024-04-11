CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,280. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 80.98% and a net margin of 19.38%.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

