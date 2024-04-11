David O. Sacks Sells 133,896 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $863,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RUM opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

