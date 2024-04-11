Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $411.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.24 and its 200-day moving average is $382.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

