Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

