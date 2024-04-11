Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

