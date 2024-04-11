Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 3,885,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,428. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

