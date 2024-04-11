Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.54

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

