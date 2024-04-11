Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $15,391,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.33 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

