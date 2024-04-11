Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Disco Stock Down 2.9 %

DSCSY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 25,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,648. Disco has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Disco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

