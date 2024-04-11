Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Down 2.5%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 58,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 172,007 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

