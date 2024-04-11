Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $28.03 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion and $2.74 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00136315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008329 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,841,856,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
