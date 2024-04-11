Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

