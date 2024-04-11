Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.08.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
