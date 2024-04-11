Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,316,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,804. The stock has a market cap of $410.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $444.63 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

