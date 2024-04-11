Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

