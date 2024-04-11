Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

