Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DIV opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

