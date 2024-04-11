Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 337 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $768.52 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $770.52 and its 200-day moving average is $693.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

