Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 115 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1 %

JBL opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

