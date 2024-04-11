Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE KODK opened at $4.81 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

