Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
NYSE KODK opened at $4.81 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
