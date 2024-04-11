easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £146.50 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £146.50 ($185.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($194.20).

On Monday, February 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 27 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($186.58).

easyJet Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 20.60 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching GBX 550.40 ($6.97). The stock had a trading volume of 6,921,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48).

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 611 ($7.73).

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

