Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 4.5 %

EDUC stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 1.19. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.