Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$55.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Emera Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$47.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.19.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

