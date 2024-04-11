Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar Acquires 3,000 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,150.00.
Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
ENGH stock opened at C$29.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.02.
Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
