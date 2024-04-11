EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 312,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,400. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

