EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

EQT stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after acquiring an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.