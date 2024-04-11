Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Europa Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.