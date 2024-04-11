Evercore ISI Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $560.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $506.83 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

