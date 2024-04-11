Evercore ISI Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.71.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

