Evercore Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Evercore from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$112.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$69.83 and a one year high of C$112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

