Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Down to $73.60

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.60, but opened at $71.52. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 1,239,009 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

