Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.