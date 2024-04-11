Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $266.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average of $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

