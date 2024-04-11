Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

