Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 200.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

