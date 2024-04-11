Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,473 shares of company stock valued at $709,347 and have sold 539,958 shares valued at $998,686. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

