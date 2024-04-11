Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of FATE opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 280,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

