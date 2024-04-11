Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.37. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $126.18 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

