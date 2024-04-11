Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

FIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 622,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,399. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

